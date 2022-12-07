Declare Belagavi as Union Territory: Shiv Sena

Amid the raging Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday asked the Centre to declare disputed areas of Belagavi as a Union Territory.

“Declare Belagavi a Union Territory,” Raut told reporters.

Raut also said that people are ready to go to Belagavi under the leadership of NCP President Sharad Pawar.

"Maharashtra has taken a stand of observing patience and it is still ready to do that. But even that has a limit. In 24 hours, if the attacks on vehicles are not stopped then this patience will take a different path,” Pawar had said even as he declared that if need be, he would go to Belagavi.

Raut’s statement comes hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to resolve the issue.

“We don’t know what is happening. There is a BJP government at the Centre, there is a BJP government in Karnataka and also in Maharashtra,” he said.

Raut also described the Shinde-Fadnavis government as a “lachar sarkar”.

“The ministers (Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai) have backed out (from going to Belagavi). We will give them protection and march with them,” he said.

Referring to Shinde, he said, “You are (lovingly) called Bhai. Show some ‘Bhaigiri” now. Take some firm stand.”