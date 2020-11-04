Fadnavis discharged from hospital after Covid recovery

Devendra Fadnavis discharged from hospital after Covid-19 recovery

"He was discharged today after recovery from Covid-19 infection. He will remain in home isolation for some days," the doctor said.

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 04 2020, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 21:58 ist
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday discharged from a state-run hospital here after undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection, a doctor said.

The former chief minister had tested positive for coronavirus on October 25 following which he was admitted in the St George's Hospital in south Mumbai.

Read | Devendra Fadnavis will now realise Covid-19 situation is serious: Sanjay Raut

"He was discharged today after recovery from Covid-19 infection. He will remain in home isolation for some days," the doctor said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis' wife Amruta tweeted that he would remain in home isolation for the next eight days.

"All is well#Dev_Fadnavis-just back home but under home isolation for next eight days !" she tweeted and posted a photograph welcoming her husband.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Devendra Fadnavis
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Mumbai
BJP

What's Brewing

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

 