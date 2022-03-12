Devendra Fadnavis to appear before BKC cyber crime police station on March 13

In a significant development, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the sensitive case involving corruption in transfers and postings in the Maharashtra Police department.

Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister, who held the Home portfolio for five years, has been asked to appear under section 160 CrPC vis-a-vis a case registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 - vis-a-vis the transfers/posting scam.

The senior BJP leader, however, has decided to honour the notice and appear at the Bandra-Kurla Complex cyber crime police station in Mumbai on Sunday.

In March 2021, Fadnavis had exposed the transfers/postings scam.

“Instead of acting on the report over transfers/posting scam, the government has directed the Mumbai Police to register an FIR with the vindictive approach,” Fadnavis said.

“I am the Leader of Opposition…I have certain privileges, the police cannot ask me to tell from where I have got the information. Still, I was the Chief Minister and also the Home Minister, I understand my responsibility and I have decided to appear before the BKC cyber police station as asked and get my statement recorded,” Fadnavis told a hurriedly-convened news conference on Saturday.

With the Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature currently underway - the development would have its echo on Monday.

