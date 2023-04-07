Film historian Virchand Dharamsey no more

'Indian silent cinema lost its only custodian today,' the Film Heritage Foundation president said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 07 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 19:20 ist
Film historian and scholar Virchand Dharamsey. Credit: Twitter/FHF_Official

Film historian and scholar Virchand Dharamsey - who is known for chronicling the history of silent films - passed away in Mumbai. He was 88.

The Film Heritage Foundation condoled his death. “Film historian and scholar passed away today. He was the custodian of the history of India’s silent films and his passing is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema” the FHF said. 

"Indian silent cinema lost its only custodian today with the passing away of the great historian Virchand Dharamsey. It's a deep personal loss. I will miss the times we spent together….what a loss to Indian cinema,” FHF President Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said. 

Writer Salil Tripathi said: “Gujaratis - and those who care for history - have lost a scholar extraordinary today. Virchand Dharamsey. A one-man encyclopedia. He was 89. His book on Bhagwanlal Indraji, and knowledge of culture, was deep and profound.”

Gujarati writer-satirist Urvish Kothari said: “Virchand Dharamsey, 87, a self-taught Gujrati Scholar on archeology, anthropology, architecture, film history, and many other arts-related fields, passed away this morning.  Will miss you Virchandbhai.”

