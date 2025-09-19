Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Oil India to bid for critical mineral blocks abroad: Chairman Ranjit Rath

He expressed hope that Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, in which Oil India is a partner along with TotalEnergies, would restart operation by the end of this year.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 20:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 20:25 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsOil India Limited

Follow us on :

Follow Us