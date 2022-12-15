Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise, no injuries so far

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building, no injuries so far

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2022, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 12:05 ist
Four fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot, The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Credit: Twitter/@MBTheGuide

A fire broke out in the high-rise building Avignon Park located in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Thursday.

Four fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot.

No injuries have been reported so far.

More to follow...

Fire
India News
Mumbai
Fire Accident

