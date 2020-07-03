Five drown during selfie bid at waterfall in Maharashtra's Palghar

Five drown during selfie bid at waterfall in Palghar

 Five men drowned while trying to take a selfie at Kalmandvi Waterfalls near Jawhar town in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, when a group of 13 men had gone to the waterfall located on the outskirts of Jawhar, district disaster control room head Vivekanand Kadam said.

While two men who were taking a selfie slipped and fell in the waterfall, three others dived in to rescue them, he said, adding that all five of them drowned in the process.

The bodies of the deceased were fished out by a team of National Disaster Rescue Force late in the evening, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra Wagh (28), Pratamesh Chavan (20), Devendra Faltankar (19), Nimesh Patil (28) and Rinku Bhoir (22), he added.

