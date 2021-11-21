Forest guard's death: Maharashtra govt announces Rs 15 lakh compensation

A day after a tigress pounced and killed a lady forest guard in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), the Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the family and job to her husband.

The lady forest guard, who hailed from neighbouring Gadchiroli district, was identified as Swati N Dhumane, a 31-year-old.

Dhumane was on foot with three labourers in the Kolara range of TATR’s core zone for the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE 2022), when the attack took place.

This is the first time that a forester has lost her life in an attack of this type - as previously they have escaped with injuries, at least in TATR.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Swati Dumane. Our forest frontline heroes are doing a great job, fraught with risks. My condolences to Dumane's family. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who holds the Forest portfolio, too condoled the death of the lady forest guard. “The government will give a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the family of the Dhumane. Her husband would be given a job in the Forest department,” Thackeray said.

Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field, TATR, speaking about the incident said, after walking around 4 km from Kolara gate till compartment no 97, the team noticed a tigress sitting ahead on the road around 200 meters from them.

“They waited for around half an hour and tried to take a detour through a thick patch of forestThe tigress, after noticing the movement in the forest, followed and attacked Swati, who was moving just behind her 3 helpers. The tigress dragged her inside the forest,” he said.

The body was located immediately with the help of forest staff and taken for post-mortem examination to Chimur Government Hospital.

All immediate help is being provided to the family including a daughter and her husband.

“The AITE 2022 exercise of sign survey and transect walk on foot is temporarily suspended immediately till further notice. All precautions to avoid the repetition of the incident are being taken,” he said.

Maharashtra Vanrakshak-Vanpal Association-Chandrapur President Pradip Kodape said that the forest guard hailed from the Gadchiroli district.

Watch latest videos by DH here: