Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi hospitalised

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi - who was among the close aides of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray - has been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital at Mahim in Mumbai.

Dr Joshi, 85, was rushed to the hospital on Monday night.

Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited the hospital to inquire about his health.

Dr Joshi has served in several capacities including as a Mayor of Mumbai, as an MLA, Maharashtra Chief Minister from 1995-1999 and Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002-2004.

Known for his elephantine memory, punctuality and sense of humour, his friendship cut across party lines.