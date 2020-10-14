Fourth Kisan Rail flags off from Nagpur to Delhi

With stupendous response from farmers and traders, Indian Railways on Wednesday started fourth Kisan Rail transporting fruits from Nagpur to Delhi.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari flagged off Kisan Rail carrying oranges from Nagpur.

A mini rake of 10 parcel vans (VPs) would reach Adarsh Nagar Station in New Delhi carrying first bulk consignment of the table fruit from the orange belt of Central India.

At present three other Kisan Rail - Nasik to Danapur in Patna, Ananthpur to New Delhi and Bengaluru to Hazrat Nizamuddin operating carrying fruits and vegetables.

The government also announced a 50% subsidy on the transportation cost of notified fruits and vegetables that will be carried by Kisan Rail.

This subsidy can be availed by individual farmers, food processors, cooperative societies, retailers, state and cooperative marketing agencies till December 11, the government said.

The notified fruits include banana, guava, mango, citrus, pineapple, pomegranate, papaya, and jack fruit and the list of vegetables include onion, potato, tomato, French beans, brinjal, capsicum, carrot, cauliflower and okra.

The subsidy will be borne by the food processing industries ministry (MoFPI), which is implementing Operation Greens from Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) to all fruits & vegetables (TOTAL) under the AtmaNirbhar initiative. The ministry had extended the subsidy scheme till December 11.

The government announced this subsidy to help farmers to ensure better market and price.