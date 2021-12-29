Full vaccination or negative Covid-19 report must for going to parties, restaurants in Goa

With Goa's daily Covid infection rate shooting above triple digits on two consecutive days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a fresh set of restrictions, which includes permitting only guests with double vaccination or Covid negative certificates at parties or mass events.

"100 percent vaccination or possession of Covid negative certificate for parties and restaurants has been made mandatory. Else you will not be allowed to host an event," the Chief Minister told reporters.

The state government late on Wednesday also issued a circular allowing casinos, spas, cinema halls, restaurants, pubs, halls, auditoriums, gyms, marriage events, water parks to function at fifty per cent of existing capacity.

The Education department is also expected to issue a separate SOP for schools and other educational institutions in the coastal state soon.

According to an order issued by the Revenue Secretary Sanjay Kumar, only doubly vaccinated individuals or those with Covid negative certificates issued 72 hours prior, would be allowed to enter Goa. Exceptions have, however, been made for persons facing medical emergencies on production of proof or drivers of goods vehicles.

Goa reported 112 and 179 new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, after months of the new Covid infections stagnating in double digits.

Sawant has also said that his government was not in a position to impose a curfew in Goa, claiming it would impede business activity in the state, which is in the midst of a peak tourist season on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

