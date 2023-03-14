Funds going to Shinde's MLAs, leaving BJP legislators unhappy, claims Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra was splurging funds to take care of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs while 105 Bharatiya Janata Party legislators remain unhappy.

Shinde became chief minister in June last year with the support of the BJP after his rebellion brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in which Pawar was deputy CM.

Speaking on the budget, Pawar, who also handled the finance portfolio in the MVA government, hinted at unease among the BJP MLAs claiming funds were being used for Shiv Sena MLAs.

"Funds are being splurged to take care of 40 MLAs. There is a doubt whether this is a government of only 40 of the 288 MLAs. Even 105 BJP MLAs are unhappy. They are quiet but there is a lot of unease. They face a lot of problems. And they are told to have patience as it is better than sitting in the opposition," Pawar claimed.

Pawar is Leader of Opposition in the Assembly at present.