Gap between Maharashtra's coronavirus cases and recovered patients narrows down

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 01 2020, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 21:12 ist

The gap between the compounding COVID-19 cases and the discharge of patients seems to be narrowing in Maharashtra. 

The daily update of the state's Public Health department reflects so - while the total positive cases crossed 70,000, the cumulative discharge of patients surpassed 30,000-mark. 

The total COVID-19  positive cases on Monday night stands at 70,013 while the cumulative discharge at 30,108 - leaving 37,534 as active cases. 

"In few days, it would be a sort of 50:50 ratio. There are various factors that has contributed to it," said Mumbai-based general practitioners and epidemiologists. 

On Monday,  a total of 76 deaths anD 2,361 new cases were reported - pushing the cumulative total to 2,362 and 70,013, respectively. Of the 76 deaths, Mumbai and larger Mumbai metropolitan region accounted for 60.

So far,  4,71,573 tests have been conducted of which 70,013 have tested positive. Public Health department officials said that the recovery rate has increased. 

On 31 March,  it was 12.91 per cent,  while on 30 April, it was 16.88 per cent but on May 31, it stood at 43.35 per cent.

 

