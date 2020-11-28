Goa CM meets Union Ministers over mining issue

Mining in Goa has come to standstill since 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi and discussed the issue of resumption of iron ore mining in the coastal state.

Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam were also present during the meeting, Sawant said in a statement.

"We are hopeful that some solution will be found in the further deliberation with the central government that will take place immediately," the Chief Minister said.

Mining in Goa has come to standstill since 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases. 

