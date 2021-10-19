Goa consumes 2 tonnes of beef rom Karnataka daily: CM

Goa consumes two tonnes of beef sourced from Karnataka every day: CM

Goa's beef-eating minority communities account for more than 30 per cent of the state's population

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 19 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 07:33 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: DH Photo

Over 2,100 kg of beef sourced from meat traders in Karnataka is consumed in Goa every day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo, tabled during the ongoing two-day session of the Goa legislative assembly, Sawant also said that over the last six months, 388 tons of beef was procured by dealers from Karnataka.

"On an average, based on the meat inspection charges collected by the competent authorities, 2,120 kg of beef is received from Karnataka for consumption on a daily basis," Sawant said.

CM Sawant also said that while the price of beef sold in Goa ranges from Rs 3.27 lakh to Rs 3.75 lakh, 388 tons of beef was procured from Karnataka by local beef traders over the last six months. Both slaughtered beef were sourced from cattle and buffalo.

The recent passing of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) by the Karnataka assembly had caused a beef shortage in Goa for several months. After a similar law was passed in Maharashtra earlier, Karnataka was the sole major supplier of fresh beef and livestock to Goa.

Goa's beef-eating minority communities account for more than 30 per cent of the state's population.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
Karnataka
Pramod Sawant
Beef
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie

Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

 