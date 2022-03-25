Goa formally grants tax-free status to 'The Kashmir Files'

On a day Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took a dig at his Delhi counterpart over the latter refusal to grant tax-free status to the controversial film The Kashmir Files, the state government formally granted tax-free status to the Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie.

Explaining the rationale for granting tax-free status to the film, a statement issued by the Goa government's Department of Finance (Revenue and Control) said that the decision was taken in public interest "for disseminating positive message amongst public for ensuring that such events are not repeated in future".

The statement also said that state Goods and Services Tax paid to multiplex, cineplex, cinema theatre owners for provision of service of admission and entry to screening of film from March 21 to May 20 will be reimbursed back by the state government.

The statement also warns multiplex and cinema hall owners against increasing the ticket prices for screening the film.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal for refusing to grant tax-free status to the movie.

"Kejriwal's statement is inhumane & and an insult to those who faced the atrocities at the hands of terrorists in Kashmir," Sawant tweeted on Friday. Kejriwal on Thursday had refused to grant tax-free status to the movie.

"While Kejriwal's Govt in the past waived of tax for several Bollywood films, he refuses to do the same on #KashmirFiles and goes a step ahead by mocking and laughing at the film which brings to light the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide," Sawant had further tweeted.

