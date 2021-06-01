Goa govt to make premarital counselling mandatory

Citing rise in the number of divorce cases, the Goa government has decided to come up with a policy to make premarital counselling mandatory.
State Law Minister Nilesh Cabral on Monday said the state government's Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD) will finalise the counselling course and its format.
"We are coming up with a new policy to make premarital counselling mandatory in the state. We may also rope in religious institutions for the same," he said.
The decision was taken following a rise in divorce cases reported in Goa, he said.
"Many divorces are taking place within six months to one year of marriage. As a policy, we thought that premarital counselling should be made compulsory to create awareness among couples," Cabral said.
While the minister said he did not have data on the exact number of divorce cases reported each month, he claimed the number has increased in the recent times.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know
Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world
10 of the strangest things that have been banned
This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count
A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day
Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result
The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US
The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm
Deciphers | Does aerial spraying of disinfectants work?
DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive