Goa 'Pink Force' to tackle crimes against women, children 

Under fire over the state government's inability to tackle crimes against women, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday launched a 'Pink Force' attached to Goa Police, which is tasked with tackling crimes against women, children and tourists.

"Pink force will be available in the coastal belt, especially in places of tourist interest. It will act for women and children and tourists too. They have been specially trained and counselled on how to act in cases. This force will be available 24x7 and round the clock to prevent crime," Sawant said at the force's inaugural ceremony.

Pink Force units would be first attached to 11 police stations on a trial basis, after which the force would be attached to all the remaining police stations and other uniformed units in the state.

"It will be operational in 11 police stations in Goa at the outset, before it is taken to police stations across Goa to deal with cases related to women and children," the Goa Chief Minister said.

The Sawant-led administration has been criticised by the Opposition as well as civil society groups over a series of high profile crimes against women. Earlier this week, a Goa government Minister Milind Naik was forced to resign after he was accused of sexual exploitation of a Bihar-based woman.

Watch the latest DH videos: