Goa to provide 16,000 litres of free water from September 1: CM Pramod Sawant

Nearly 60 per cent of households in Goa will get free water up to 16,000 litres from September 1, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, while urging the people of the state to save water as a public resource.

Sawant also said that along with providing 16,000 litres of water free of cost, households in Goa who utilise less than 16,000 litres of water will not have to pay the standard meter (rental) charge.

"16,000 litres of water will be given free of cost from September 1. We are not giving this water to waste. We want to save water to get free water. Domestic consumers will also be charged zero meter rent along with the zero bill," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that small businesses and commercial establishments like restaurants will also be moved to a less expensive commercial power tariff slab, rather than the existing industrial tariff slab. "Small businesses and restaurants will also benefit from the move," Sawant said.

The Sawant government's sops come in wake of a poll promise made by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who announced free power up to the first 300 units for all domestic units in the state. Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

Sawant first made the "free water" announcement in his Independence day speech on August 15 this year, soon after the "free power" announcement made by the Delhi Chief Minister in Goa.