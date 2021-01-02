GRP cop saves commuter's life at Mumbai suburban station

A 60-year-old man escaped death by whisker at Dahisar railway station here as he tried to cross railway tracks to board a suburban train but was saved by a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable just in time, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when Ganpat Solanki, a resident of Dahisar, was going to Khar, an official said.

While he was waiting for a local train on platform number 4, he spotted an oncoming train on platform number 2, following which he jumped on the railway tracks, he said.

As Solanki was trying to cross the tracks, a suburban train came from the opposite direction on platform number 3.

A video of the incident showed the panicked Solanki desperately trying to climb a platform and a constable, later identified as S B Nikam, running to the edge of the platform and alerting Solanki.

Risking his own life, Nikam pulled Solanki up from the railway tracks just in the nick of time as the train passed.

Solanki was then taken to the GRP station and counselled before allowed to go, the official added.