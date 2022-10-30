'Gujarat BJP's intention is bad, why no UCC in UP or MP,' asks Kejriwal

A day after the Gujarat government announced to form a committee for implementing Uniform Civil Code, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said that "BJP's intention to implement it is bad" since the party hasn't done it in states like Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh which it rules.

Replying to a media query during a press conference in Bhavnagar, Kejriwal said, "The intention of BJP is bad. Under Article 44, there is a provision that the government can introduce Uniform Civil Code. This should be done after taking the opinions of all communities. However, BJP formed a committee first in Uttarakhand before the polls and that committee did nothing afterwards."

He further said, "Why have they not implemented it in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh? Why don't they bring this law into the country? Are they waiting for Lok Sabha elections?" Kejriwal said this during the press meet after inducting Raju Solanki, a Koli Patel community leader and social worker. The community has a strong presence in Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

Two Patidar leaders join AAP

Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya, the duo who came to the spotlight in the 2015 Patidar reservation agitation, on Sunday joined AAP in the presence of Kejriwal in Bhavnagar. Both are former aides of Hardik Patel, now with the BJP. Their induction is said to have the potential to sway Patidar youths in favour of AAP.

Gehlot attacks BJP over UCC

Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also took a dig at the ruling BJP over the announcement of the Uniform Civil Code. Gehlot, who is on a Gujarat visit to see the party's poll preparation, told reporters, "People of Gujarat are wise to understand why the BJP has played its card by talking about UCC. People know the real meaning behind the prime minister's visit to Gujarat every week and announcing UCC right before the election."