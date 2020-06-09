Gujarat: COVID-19 death toll breaches 1,300-mark; IMA moves court for testing

The death toll due to coronavirus in Gujarat crossed 1,300 on Tuesday after 33 more positive patients were reported dead in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,313.

The state also added 470 new cases which took the total to 21,044, with a steady mortality rate of over 6% which is said to be the highest in India.

The state has the same mortality rate for over two months now.

The figure reveals that out of 1,313 deaths, Ahmedabad alone has contributed to over 80% or 1066 deaths, while in terms of positive cases, the city has 70% share or 14,962 cases, out of 21,044 total cases detected till Tuesday across the state.

The death rate in Ahmedabad remains highest in the country with over 7%.

On the other hand, with over 68% of the discharged rate, the state continues to be on top of the chart nationally. Till Tuesday evening, a total of 14,373 patients were cured and sent home.

But, when it comes to testing, the state lags behind with only 2,56,289 tests till today, which is far less than many states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, among others.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government issued notice to the state government on a petition moved by Indian Medical Association seeking permission for asymptomatic health workers to get themselves tested at their own will without any hindrance. As of today, the state government doesn't permit asymptomatic persons to get themselves tested for suspicion of infection.

The association, which claims to have has 28,500 practicing doctors as its members in the state, has said in the petition, "Testing by itself ensures the protection to health workers by enabling them to be aware regarding as to whether they are infected or not. The right to be aware is fundamental for ensuring that the frontline workers discharge their duties fearlessly."