Gujarat govt asks Gandhi Ashram trusts to pass resolution in favour of redevelopment

The Gujarat government has asked all five trusts, associated with Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram, to pass a resolution giving in-principle approval to "Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project" that aims to convert the ashram into a "world-class memorial". The government has also asked the trusts to submit all documents and relevant records of their properties, activities, occupants, among others within a week.

According to sources, taken aback by the government order, which came in a letter written by K Kailashnathan, Principal Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is also the Chairman of Executive Council formed to implement the project, the trustees held an "emergency meeting" at Gujarat Vidyapith on Thursday evening to discuss how to revert to the government. In the meeting, the trustees arrived at a conclusion that they will be writing back, seeking the official plan that the government has for the redevelopment.

"We discussed in the meeting to approach the government and seek an official plan that they have for the ashram. We have seen the presentations on redevelopment but there is no official document. We have decided to write to the government and ask for the final plan," said one of the trustees who attended the meeting.

Kailashnathan's letter, accessed by DH, 'thanks' the trustees for "positive response" to the redevelopment project during the executive council's meeting, which has been held only once. The letter says, "the project needs to be taken ahead, for which records and documents of land, houses and activities are required to be handed over to Ahmedabad collector, who has been authorised for the same." The letter "requests" to hand over "documents of land owned by the trusts, maps, area table, tax records, list of activities in the houses, occupants and records of any court or any legal cases information in seven days."

The development comes days after 19 residents, out of over 200, whose forefathers settled at the ashram, were handed over cheques of Rs 40 lakh each as part of compensation for vacating the properties. Every household has been promised compensation of Rs 60 lakh each. Those who don't want to move out will be provided accommodation in the redevelopment. A controversy also seems to be brewing over dozens of illegal occupants and encroachers who are also demanding compensation.

The "Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project" has been planned by city-based firm HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, headed by Bimal Patel, who is also involved in the Central Vista project in Delhi. The plan for the memorial is said to be based on a 1949-aerial photo when the ashram was spread in about 18 acres of land.

Over the years, the ashram was divided and is being managed by five different trusts including Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust, Harijan Ashram Trust, Harijan Sevak Sangh and Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti. SAPMT manages Sabarmati Ashram, popular among tourists, which is spread in about five acres of land. The plan is to consolidate the Ashram precinct once again as seen in the 1949 photo.

