Gujarat gurukul principal beats student for singing Telugu movie song

Gujarat principal beats student for singing film song

The boy alleged he was first beaten with a chappal, and then with a stick

IANS
IANS, Amreli (Saurashtra),
  • Dec 27 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 15:01 ist
A principal of a Gurukul has been booked on charges of abusing and assaulting a 12th grade student for singing a Telugu movie song Ramuloo.

He has been booked for voluntarily and intentionally hurting and provoking.

According to Investigating Officer Bhavesh Amrelia, the incident occurred on December 22, in the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul, Tarvada Amreli, where complainant Uday Kalasiya was beaten by the principal Piyush Savaliya.

Initially, the student did not inform his parents or lodge a complaint. But when he could no bear the pain, he informed his parents and lodged a complaint on Saturday night.

As per the complaint, on December 22, in between two lectures around 3 pm, the boy was singing the Ramuloo song. At this, principal Piyish Savaliya, whose office is adjacent to his classroom, came and abused him saying he had insulted the 'Swami' by singing the song.

Also Read | Gujarat: Soldier killed for protesting daughter's video; 7 sent to judicial custody

Later, he took the boy to his chamber, where he first beat him with a chappal and then with a stick, the student has alleged.

This institute has been running since the last 75 years, and in the past never has such an incident reported, claimed Gurukul head Hiren Chortha to the media.

The Gurukul head said he was told the students were using foul language and hence were punished. The issue was sorted out within the premises, only after returning home, the student lodged the complaint.

If the allegations made by the student are proved, action will be taken against the Piyush Savaliya, he asserted.

Gujarat
Child abuse
India News

