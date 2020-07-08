Gujarat minister tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat minister tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Ahemdabad,
  • Jul 08 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 22:54 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: AFP

A Gujarat minister has tested positive for coronavirus, state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Wednesday.

"The minister has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after he tested positive for coronavirus," Patel, who holds charge of the health department, said ahead of the state cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

The BJP MLA from Valsad district is the first state minister to have contracted the viral infection.

On Tuesday, a senior Congress leader from Gujarat battling Covid-19 was put on ventilator support.

A BJP MLA from Surat and a Congress legislator from Banaskantha district also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

OIL's gas well fire in Assam continues for a month

OIL's gas well fire in Assam continues for a month

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda kills self

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda kills self

 