Shah speaks to CM over Gujarat's flood-like situation

Gujarat rains: Shah speaks to CM Patel, says govt engaged in providing all possible help

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat, inundating low-lying areas in cities and villages and creating a flood-like situation.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2023, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 12:20 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the flood-like situation prevailing in the state, and said the Centre and the state government are standing with the people in this difficult time.

Also Read | Gujarat rains: IAF chopper airlifts two people left clinging to electric pole for hours amid flooding in Junagadh

"Due to the heavy rains in Gujarat, the government is fully engaged in providing all possible help to the people affected by the flood-like situation in many places.

“I talked to the Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji and inquired about the situation. NDRF and SDRF teams and local administration are engaged in helping people in these areas. The Central Government and the State Government are standing with the people in this difficult time,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts, officials said.

