Gujarat: Six of family drown in sea; two rescued

According to eye-witnesses, the victims were sitting near the shore, when the water level suddenly increased due to high tide

  • May 20 2023, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six members of a family, including two toddlers, drowned in the sea in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place off the Gandhar beach near Muler village in Vagra taluka, where a family had gone for a picnic on Friday evening, Bharuch district superintendent of police Leena Patil said.

"Of the eight members of the family from Muler village, six drowned in the sea and two were rescued by locals," the official said. Six members of the Gohil family, Rajesh (33), Yogesh (19), Tulsiben (20), Jahnvi (3), Arya (2) and Rinkal (15), died in the incident, she said.

According to eye-witnesses, the victims were sitting near the shore, when the water level suddenly increased due to high tide and washed some of them into the sea before they could be saved.

India News
Gujarat
Drowning

