Hardik Patel starts 'new chapter' as he joins BJP

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel on Thursday joined the BJP in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Hardik Patel at BJP headquarters along with state BJP leaders and religious leaders @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/nlHfzwH3OA — satish jha. (@satishjha) June 2, 2022

Earlier in the day, Patel said, "Today I'm starting a new chapter. I will work as a small soldier."

Hardik said that he would do an event every 10 days in which the people including MLAs who are unhappy with Congress will be asked to join (BJP).

Posters welcoming Hardik Patel to BJP were put outside the party office in Gandhinagar.

