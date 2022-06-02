Hardik Patel starts 'new chapter' as he joins BJP

Hardik Patel starts 'new chapter' as he joins BJP

Posters welcoming Hardik Patel to BJP were put outside the party office in Gandhinagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2022, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 12:43 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel on Thursday joined the BJP in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, Patel said, "Today I'm starting a new chapter. I will work as a small soldier."

Hardik said that he would do an event every 10 days in which the people including MLAs who are unhappy with Congress will be asked to join (BJP). 

Posters welcoming Hardik Patel to BJP were put outside the party office in Gandhinagar. 

More to follow...

Hardik Patel
BJP
Gujarat
Indian Politics

