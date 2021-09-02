Hernia surgery conducted on dog for first time in India

A team led by Dr Narendra Pardeshi, India's leading veterinary surgeon from Pune-based Small Animal Clinic, Pune, Dr Shashank Shah, a pioneer and renowned laparoscopic surgeon with expertise has performed a complex surgery on a dog.

Dr Shah, along with Dr Jyoti Pardeshi, Sudhindra Haribhat, Reena Haribhat, Rutuja Kakade, Shilpa Pujari performed a complex Laparoscopic Hiatus Hernia surgery on a dog, Rolly.

The dog has had a single kidney since birth.

This surgery is the first of its kind in India and probably in the world.

Rolly is now leading a normal life after surgery.

Rolly is three years old, weighs 51 kgs, and has been suffering from Hernia for the last one year and is being treated in the hospital for the last 3 months.

“Rolly was diagnosed with the disease. This case is one of the rarest cases, which has been successfully performed. The procedure of the surgery was followed by Gastropexy. The symptoms of Gastropexy were - vomiting, Diarrhoea, hunching back, abdominal pain, regurgitation, difficulty in breathing and drooling,” said Dinesh Kathuria, guardian of Rolly, who resides in Mumbai.

“Rolly was living a normal life. He has been part of our family for the last 3 years. Initially, He would run around the house, help us with few household chores, play with me, go for walks, won’t get irritated easily, followed my instructions, eat properly, exercise with me, helped us fetching things and was highly active and attentive,” said Dinesh Kathuria, Rolly's guardian.

“Rolly was brought to the hospital for surgery. After undergoing Gastroscopy, CT scan, and MRI tests, the disease was diagnosed following the surgery. The surgery was performed with the help of different kinds of instruments like a harmonic scalpel, laparoscopic set, and liver retractor forceps which are expensive hence depend on it as well. We also needed experienced hands because it shouldn't reoccur. The dog, Rolly, soon recovered after the two hours long surgery. Post-surgery, Rolly was on a liquid diet of bland soup and water for 15 days. No solid food was allowed to heal stomach mucosal ulcers because of hiatus hernia,” said Dr. Narendra Pardeshi, from Small Animal Clinic and referral hospital, Pune.

“We have noticed good changes in Rolly after the surgery. He can walk freely without experiencing any complications. This surgery has made us aware as a pet guardian that even animals suffer similar diseases or pain like humans, but unlike us, they cannot speak or express like us. Hence, it's our responsibility to carry regular check-ups by visiting nearby veterinarians and take their utmost care to prevent such health issues,” added Kathuria.