Higher education institutions should adopt new tools of teaching: Maharashtra Governor

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said that higher education institutions should adopt new online tools of teaching and learning. Mentioning that even IIT Bombay has decided to conduct its classes online, he added that a holistic view should be to see if the new technology is foolproof, harmonious and practical.

The governor was speaking at the inauguration of a webinar on ‘New Age Tools for Teaching Online’ organised by Academisthan, a platform for teaching faculty serving in Higher Education Institutions.

Mentioning that students will not be happy if they are passed without writing examinations, the Governor expressed the view that new technology can be used for conducting exams. He said a thought can be given to provide computers to those not possessing one for writing examination.

Founder of Academisthan and Chancellor’s Nominee on the Management Council of University of Mumbai, Deepak Kumar Mukadam informed that more than 6,000 teachers had registered for the three-day webinar which would cover subjects like 'Online Teaching Tools and Applications', 'Creating Online Content' and ‘Student Interaction and Engagement’.

Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai, Suhas Pednekar, Vice Chancellor of SNDT Women’s University Shashikala Wanjari and Vice Chancellors of various universities in the State attended the webinar.