Income Tax raids under way at residences, offices of Shiva Sena leaders' aides

I-T raids at residences, offices of Sena leaders' aides

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 08 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 16:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Income Tax raids are under way at the offices and residences of close aides of Maharashtra minister Anil Parab and Aaditya Thackeray, news agency ANI reported.

The raids are taking place in Mumbai and Pune.

More to follow...

India News
Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray
Mumbai
Pune
Shiv Sena

