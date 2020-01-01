KDMC officer, forest surveyor booked for asking bribe

A ward officer in the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district and a forest surveyor have been booked for demanding Rs 2 lakh in bribe for demolishing an illegal structure, an ACB official said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the ward officer Dyaneshwar Kankre (49) and the forest surveyor Gajanan Agawane (47) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on Tuesday evening, he said.

The official said the complainant had filed an application with Kankre, seeking demolition of an illegal structure belonging to his uncle in Dombivali.

No arrest is made so far.