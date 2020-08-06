Landslide in Peddar Road in Mumbai affects traffic, water supply

The record rainfall in 46 years in south Mumbai on Wednesday has left a trail of destruction in the financial capital of the country including a landslide at the busy Peddar Road.

In the wee hours of Thursday, the landslide was reported along the otherwise busy Peddar Road, an address to the who’s who of Mumbai.

The landslide site is at the edge of the Malabar Hill just off the Kemp’s Corner flyover. Traffic movement and water supply has been badly affected in parts of Mumbai.

A team of civic workers is clearing the debris and removing trees that have come down from the hillock.

Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal inspected the spot and the damage.

“I visited the Peddar Road in south Mumbai where the entire road got blocked due to landslide. Not only traffic got affected but water supply too,” leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said after visiting the spot.

The road begins at the well-known intersection of Kemp's Corner and extends down Cumballa Hill past the Mahalaxmi temple to the Haji Ali intersection.

BJP MLA from Malabar Hill and Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha too visited the spot and demanded that a proper geological survey be conducted. “The water supply in the area has been affected,” he said. There is a water tank in the Malabar Hill area.

Follow live updates on Mumbai Rains here

Efforts are on to make the road operational by evening.

This is the second landslide in Mumbai in three days – the other being the one reported in Kandivli along the Western Express Highway.

The Maharashtra government, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, and Mumbai Police have asked people to stay indoors and step out only if necessary.

On Wednesday, the Colaba observatory of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD recorded 330 mm plus rainfall for south Mumbai, the highest in 46 years.

The Mumbai metropolitan region that besides Mumbai comprises Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last three days.

“Mumbai Rainfall updates at 5.30 am - Santacruz 146.1mm, Colaba 330 mm. Radar image indicating intense clouds over north of Palghar. Mumbai, Thane not much clouds. Night rains reduction observed, but Colaba is setting up another record for August rainfall. Today could see a reduction in day's rainfall,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of meteorology, IMD.

The weathermen had advised fisherfolk of MMR and the coastal Konkan belt not to venture into the Arabian Sea for the next two to three days.

Sixteen fishermen who were stranded off Arnala off Thane district have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard.

The fishing season has just commenced on Monday on Narali Purnima, which coincides with Raksha-Bandhan. Many of the fishing boats and trawlers have returned.

Five NDRF teams are camping in Mumbai. A crane in the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust collapsed but no damage to any vessel was reported. The winds caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul.

Trains on the Central Railway and Western Railway have resumed but are moving with cautionary signals. Traffic jams on arterial roads continue.