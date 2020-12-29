MP cabinet gives nod to ordinance on 'Love Jihad' bill

Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on 'Love Jihad' bill

The bills could not be presented in the state Legislative Assembly as the session was deferred

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Dec 29 2020, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 14:45 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators.

The ordinance on the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, has been sent to state Governor Anandiben Patel for approval, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters.

"Several ordinances including Freedom of Religion Ordinance were approved in the virtual cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday," he said.

He said these bills could not be presented in the state Legislative Assembly as the session was deferred due to the Covid-19 situation.

Madhya Pradesh
Love jihad
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

