Maharashtra: 62 swine flu cases found in Mumbai in 2022

Maharashtra: 62 swine flu cases found in Mumbai circle this year

Two of the patients from Thane succumbed to the infection last week

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 25 2022, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 12:03 ist

A total of 62 swine flu cases have been detected so far this year in the Mumbai circle which also comprises neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, a health official said on Monday.

From January 1 to July 24, 2022, a total of 1,66,132 people were screened, out of whom 62 confirmed cases of the H1N1 influenza virus were found, deputy director of health services (Mumbai circle) Dr Gauri Rathod said.

Two of the patients from Thane succumbed to the infection last week, she said, adding that these are the first deaths due to the H1N1 virus in the Mumbai circle this year. The health department was keeping a tab on the present situation and taking all precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

Citizens and medical practitioners have been given instructions about taking care, she said Giving details of the two deaths, the official said Thane's Kopri area resident Joti Raja Bajaj (51) fell ill on July 12. She complained of fever, vomiting and cough and died on July 18.

The other patient, Babita Hate (72), also from Kopri, fell ill on July 9 and died on July 19. Both were found infected with the H1N1 virus and treated at different facilities in Thane before they succumbed to the ailment, the official said

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Swine Flu
Maharashtra
Mumbai
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

 