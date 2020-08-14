Maha: Ajit Pawar reviews Covid-19 situation in Pune

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar reviews Covid-19 situation in Pune

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Aug 14 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 21:43 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Credit: Reuters Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the Pune district administration to ensure timely medical treatment to coronavirus patients.

Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, chaired a review meeting with senior officials to take stock of the Covid-19 situation.

The deputy chief minister noted that plasma therapy was providing relief to critical patients and the government has also provided necessary infrastructure for it.

It is necessary to inform people about the benefits of plasma therapy and ensure timely treatment to patients, Pawar told officials.

Ajit Pawar
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Pune

