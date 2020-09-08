Maha Assembly approves demands of Rs 29,000 crore

Maharashtra Assembly approves supplementary demands of Rs 29,000 crore

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 08 2020, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 17:18 ist
A major chunk of the demands, Rs 10,500 crore, was allocated to farmer loan waiver. Representative image. Credit: Reuters

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed by voice vote the supplementary demands of Rs 29,084 crore for the year 2020-21.

A major chunk of the demands, Rs 10,500 crore, was allocated to farmer loan waiver, while Rs 2,100 crore was earmarked for health and medical education. A sum of Rs 50 crore was proposed for purchase of ambulances for rural and urban areas.

The House also passed two state GST (Goods and Services Tax) amendment bills which were tabled on Monday.

The amendment was aimed at bringing uniformity between the state and the Central GST.

Meanwhile, Health minister Rajesh Tope said a special cell will be set up to check side effects in the patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

He said Remdesivir medicine will be provided to Covid-19 patients at the expense of the state government.

Home Minister Anil Dehsmukh said the draft of a bill modelled on Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act regarding crimes against women and children was ready, but it has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Maharashtra Assembly
Finance

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

 