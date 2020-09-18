Child turning 6 before Dec 31 can enroll in school

Maharashtra: Child turning 6 before Dec 31 can enroll in school same year

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Sep 18 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 22:54 ist

The cut-off date to decide if a child is old enough to be admitted to school was changed from September 30 to December 31 in Maharashtra on Friday.

This means if a child turns six before December 31, he or she would be eligible to be admitted to class I in the ongoing academic year, and won't have to wait till the next June.

The new December 31 cut-off date will be applicable to the nursery and play-school admissions to, said a government resolution (GR).

Further, the decision is applicable to all schools in the state irrespective of board affiliations, the order stated.

Maharashtra
Education

