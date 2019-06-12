Maharashtra coast on alert as Vayu passes by

One person was killed and five others were injured as strong winds and rain lashed Mumbai and the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra on Wednesday as Cyclone Vayu progressed towards Gujarat for a landfall.

Weathermen have asked the fishermen from Mumbai and five coastal Konkan districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg not to venture out into the choppy Arabian Sea for next couple of days.

Tourists have been advised to stay away from the beaches.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the district administration, civic and police officials to be on a state of high alertness.

The teams of NDRF have also been asked to be on standby.

Due to strong winds, the aluminum cladding panel of Mahatma Gandhi's mural at the Churchgate station fell on a 63-year-old Madhukar Narvekar and he lost his life.

Two others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

An acrylic sheet of skywalk at Bandra fell injuring three women.

In the far western suburbs of Bordi, a girder over the tracks was dislocated.

According to K S Hosalikar, deputy director general IMD-Mumbai, there is a potential threat from flying objects and gusty winds could uproot trees.

Flight delays were also reported in the evening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.