Maharashtra faces fear of third Covid-19 wave due to 'Delta plus' variant

Although Covid-19 daily infections seem to dwindle, concern over a possible third wave has been haunting the country that has been battered by the pandemic.

Maharashtra, which was the worst-hit state during the second wave, has already started preparation to face the possible third wave, which some believe will be triggered due to the 'Delta plus' variant.

On Wednesday, a state task force warned citizens to strictly adhere to Covid norms as refusal to follow the same would inevitably lead to a third Covid wave in the state within a month or two.

Senior doctors and officers have been asked by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure availability of medicines and essential equipment, according to The Indian Express.

Thackeray was informed of the threat posed by the 'Delta plus' variant, that could spark a third wave, during a meeting to review state Covid preparation.

The Delta variant, health officials said, was responsible for more cases in the second wave compared to the first. The 'Delta plus' variant could cause an even higher number of cases in a potential third wave.

They further said that the third wave could lead to 8 lakh active Covid cases, 10 per cent of which are likely to be children, according to The Indian Express.