Maharashtra: Five youths drown in Kal Mandavi waterfalls

In a shocking incident, five youths drowned in the popular Kal Mandavi waterfalls in the hills near the Jawhar in Palghar district, nearly 100 km from Mumbai.

They were part of a group of dozen youngsters who decided to go for a picnic and some entered the waters to swim.

While they were swimming strong currents built by the waterfall swept away the boys.

The local fire brigade and SDRF teams searched the area for over four hours and finally recovered the bodies of the five victims.

They are identified as Devendra Phaltankar, Nimish Patel, Prathmesh Chavan, Jai Bhoir and Devendra Wagh, aged between 18-22.