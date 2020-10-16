Maharashtra Minister ordered to undergo jail for assaulting cop

In what comes as a jolt and embarrassment to the Uddhav Thackeray-government in Maharashtra, Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur has been sentenced to three months’ rigorous imprisonment for assaulting a cop eight years ago.

Thakur (46), a Congress MLA, is also the Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

The incident took place around 4.15 pm on 24 March 2012, near the Ambadevi temple in Chunabhatti area under Rajapeth police station in Amravati district, when she and her aides were allegedly involved in assaulting an on-duty police constable Ulhas Rorale.

The Congress-NCP Democratic Front government was in power at the time.

District and Sessions Judge of Amravati, Urmila Joshi also convicted three others, Thakur’s driver Sagar Suresh Khandekar and two of her party associates Sharad Kashirao Javanlal and Raju Kisan Ingle, in the eight-year-old case and sentenced them to three months’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on them.

The police constable had stopped the car of Thakur, a three-time MLA from Teosa, from entering a single-lane route from the wrong side.

Thakur, who is also the Guardian Minister of Amravati district, said that she would move the Bombay High Court. “I have always respected the judiciary as I am myself a lawyer…I do not want to comment more than saying that I will move the high court against the verdict…truth shall ultimately prevail,” she said.