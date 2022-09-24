Congress, NCP benefitted from MVA alliance: Minister

Maharashtra minister slams Uddhav, says Congress, NCP benefitted from MVA alliance

Bhuse was addressing the Hindu Garva Garjana Samparka Yatra of the Shiv Sainiks

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Sep 24 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 14:54 ist
Credit: Twitter/@dadajibhuse

Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse criticised former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him did not function as per the principles of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Bhuse was addressing the Hindu Garva Garjana Samparka Yatra of the Shiv Sainiks (Eknath Shinde faction) at Thane and Dombivili on Friday.

During its two-and-half-year governance, the MVA government did not function as per the principles and teachings of the late Shiv Sena founder, Bhuse said, claiming that only the Congress and NCP had benefitted from the alliance.

The Shiv Sena witnessed a bitter split in June this year. Shinde, who had led a rebellion within the party ranks, was sworn-in as the chief minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Indian Politics
Uddhav Thackeray

What's Brewing

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

 