Maharashtra minister slams Uddhav, says Congress, NCP benefitted from MVA alliance

Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse criticised former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him did not function as per the principles of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
Bhuse was addressing the Hindu Garva Garjana Samparka Yatra of the Shiv Sainiks (Eknath Shinde faction) at Thane and Dombivili on Friday.
During its two-and-half-year governance, the MVA government did not function as per the principles and teachings of the late Shiv Sena founder, Bhuse said, claiming that only the Congress and NCP had benefitted from the alliance.
The Shiv Sena witnessed a bitter split in June this year. Shinde, who had led a rebellion within the party ranks, was sworn-in as the chief minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP.
