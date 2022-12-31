Maharashtra: Narayan Rane meets Raj Thackeray at his residence

A meeting between BJP leader and Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray in Mumbai has raised everyone's eyebrows.

Both Rane and Raj had been with Shiv Sena and are critics of Uddhav Thackeray.

While both of them have not spoken about the meeting, it was described as a personal meeting.

Rane visited Shivtirth, the residence of Raj at Shivaji Park in Dadar and spent some time.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Raj had left Shiv Sena in 2005 and founded the MNS in 2006 while Rane was expelled by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray for raising a banner of revolt against Uddhav.

In the recent past, Raj also had meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.