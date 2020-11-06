Maharashtra reports 5,027 Covid-19 cases, 11,060 recoveries; 161 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,027 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 17,10,314, while more than 11,000 patients recovered from the infection, a state health department official said.

The state also recorded 161 deaths, pushing the fatality count to 44,965, he said.

A total of 11,060 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 15,62,342, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases in the state dropped to 1,02,099.

Mumbai city reported 792 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,62,473, while its death toll rose to 10,399 after 22 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

The state has so far conducted 93,18,544 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,654 new cases, raising the total count to 5,93,111.

A total of 17,962 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Pune division stood at 4,31,615 and deaths at 9,998, the official said.

The Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,29,496 and the death toll at 4,337, he said.

The Kolhapur division has reported 1,10,082 cases and 3,833 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's caseload stood at 64,059 and fatality count at 1,596.

The Latur division has reported 70,400 cases and 2,130 fatalities until now, the official said.

The Akola division has registered 53,831 cases, while 1,288 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

The Nagpur division has recorded 1,55,502 infections and 3,670 fatalities so far, the official informed.

There have been 2,218 Covid-19 patients who hailed from other states but received treatment in Maharashtra. Of these, 151 have died so far, he said.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,10,314, new cases: 5,027, deaths: 44,965 discharged: 15,62,342, active cases: 1,02,099, people tested so far: 93,18,544.