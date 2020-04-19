Maharashtra sees 552 new cases, 12 deaths on Sunday

Maharashtra sees 552 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths on Sunday

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 19 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 21:23 ist
Representative image

Maharashtra saw the biggest jump in COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday with 552 new patients and 12 deaths. 

As of now,  the total progressive positive cases in Maharashtra stand at 4,200 of which 507 patients have been treated and discharged. 

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Of these total 4,200 cases,  Mumbai accounts for 2,724 patients. 

 

So far, Maharashtra has tested 72,023 samples of which 67,673 were negative and 4,200 positive. 

On Sunday, 12 deaths were  reported across the state, taking the toll in the state to 223.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 