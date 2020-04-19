Maharashtra sees 552 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths on Sunday

Maharashtra saw the biggest jump in COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday with 552 new patients and 12 deaths.
As of now, the total progressive positive cases in Maharashtra stand at 4,200 of which 507 patients have been treated and discharged.
Of these total 4,200 cases, Mumbai accounts for 2,724 patients.
So far, Maharashtra has tested 72,023 samples of which 67,673 were negative and 4,200 positive.
On Sunday, 12 deaths were reported across the state, taking the toll in the state to 223.
