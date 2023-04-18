Maharashtra to buy two lakh vials of Covid-19 vaccine from Bharat Biotech for Rs 6.82 cr

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 18 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 00:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Maharashtra government will buy two lakh vials of Covid-19 vaccines from Bharart Biotech amid a rise in cases, an official said on Monday.

As an exceptional case, the state government issued an order relaxing some conditions for the procurement of the vials of the vaccines, he said. "As per the order, the Maharashtra government will buy two lakhs of vials of Covid-19 vaccine from the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech at the rate of Rs 341.25 per vial.

Administrative approval has been given for the procurement of the vials at total cost of Rs 6.82 crore," he said.

