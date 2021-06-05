Maharashtra Unlock 2.0 from Monday: All you need to know

After over two months of strict lockdown-like restrictions in wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Unlock 2.0 will commence in Maharashtra from Monday.

After detailed deliberations for over a week, the Disaster Management Unit has divided the state into five Levels – 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 - depending on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds.

In Mumbai, the government has decided to continue with the restriction of not allowing the general public to travel in the suburban trains in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The new guidelines were announced in the wee hours of Saturday by the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The state has been divided into 48 units which include the districts and big municipal corporations.

All districts/units where the positivity rate is 5 per cent or lesser and the occupancy of hospital beds is lower than 25 per cent fall under Level-1. These districts will be allowed to completely unlock and all activities will continue normally. All sectors including public transport, cultural events, shops, restaurants, sports, theatres, malls, industries, private and government offices will be allowed to open.

Nearly 50 per cent of the state falls under Level-1. All shops will be allowed to stay open during regular hours. Weddings, funerals, industry, and construction activities can resume without restrictions.

Cities and districts where the positivity rate is 5 per cent positivity rate or lesser and occupancy of hospital beds is between 25-40 per cent will be included in Level-2, and section 144 CrPC will continue to be in force.

All districts/cities where the positivity rate is 5-10 per cent and the occupancy of hospital beds is lower than 40-60 per cent fall under Level-3.

Also Read | BMC rejects nine vaccine supply bids; in talks with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik V

The areas having a positivity rate of 10-20 per cent and 60-75 per cent occupancy rate will come under Level-4.

The cities and districts that have a positivity rate of 20 per cent and above and occupancy rate above 75 per cent will fall under Level-5.

For Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors will issue notices separately on Saturday and Sunday on which areas fall in which categories.

Mumbai is expected to be in Level-2 or Level-3 and the financial capital would not open up fully.

Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal districts, all fall under level 1.