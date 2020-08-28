Man arrested for divorcing wife through triple talaq

Man arrested for divorcing wife through instant triple talaq

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Aug 28 2020, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 07:52 ist
Representative image. Credits: Getty Images

 A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly torturing his wife and giving instant triple talaq to her, a practice now banned under law, police said.

The man is a resident of Samrubaugh in Bhiwandi town of Thane district. His sister has been booked for her alleged involvement in his wife's torture, they said.

DCP Zone II Bhiwandi Rajkumar Shinde said an offence under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was registered at the Shanti Nagar police against both siblings.

The man was separately booked under the Muslim Women(Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and arrested, he said.

The police action came on a complaint filed by the 21-year-old victim, who alleged she was subjected to torture and abuse by her husband and his sister over domestic issues, police said.

The complaint said the man, who doubted the character of the victim, called his wife on the night of July 24, 2020, on cellphone and pronounced talaq three times upon her, the police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Thane
Maharashtra
Triple Talaq
domestic abuse
IPC

