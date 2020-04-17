Man from Tablighi Jamaat files complaint against Babita

Man from Tablighi Jamaat files complaint against Rangoli Ranaut, Babita Phogat's tweets

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  Apr 17 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 18:14 ist

 A man in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has filed a complaint claiming tweets by wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat and actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak intended to create disharmony among communities, police said on Friday.

The man, associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, filed the complaint in City Chowk police station on Thursday, an official said, and added it would be forwarded through the Aurangabad commissioner to the police in the areas where the two reside.

"The complainant has cited tweets by Phogat on April 2 and April 15. He also alleged that Chandel's tweet on April 15 was intended to target a specific community and spread hate. He has demanded registration of a case against Phogat and Chandel under section 153A of IPC and the Information Technology Act," the official informed. 

